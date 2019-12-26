Why Vince McMahon Is Possibly Burying Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy may very well be out of WWE in a matter of weeks. February 2020 appears to be like to be his exit except he re-signs a contract and that doesn’t appear to be the plan proper now.

Throughout Conversations With The Huge Man, Ryback introduced up Matt Hardy. He stated that Vince McMahon at all times noticed Jeff Hardy because the star out of the 2. Jeff’s present authorized scenario might need performed an element in Matt Hardy’s slide down the rankings, however Ryback additionally skilled this similar contract scenario.

Ryback stated that Vince McMahon put the IC Title on him in an try to make him mark out so he’d re-sign with WWE. That didn’t occur so Ryback began shedding. That is very acquainted to Ryback as it’s the similar factor he sees taking place with Matt Hardy.

“It’s certainly not doing Matt any favors with that whole Jeff Hardy situation. But in my personal opinion, based on the history of Matt Hardy and how they have booked him in the past, they’ve always viewed Jeff Hardy as the bigger single’s star in the company’s eyes.” “Or, at least, used Jeff in better roles for the most part. With Matt Hardy, I do think the contract thing is a huge thing. And when Matt left – and this is how Vince McMahon and them operate. It happened to me when I wouldn’t re-sign the contract, and they put the Intercontinental title on me to get me to be a mark and get me to sign their cheap contract, and when that didn’t happen, they started to downgrade me very slowly to try to get me to be a mark and say, ‘No, no, no. I want you guys to let me win. I’ll sign whatever you guys want; I will sign everything over.’”

Ryback appears to have plans for 2020 and an open assembly with WWE at any time when he needs it. That doesn’t appear to be on his agenda although. We’ll must maintain a detailed eye on each Matt Hardy and Ryback as a result of 2020 may very well be a really fascinating 12 months for each of them.

