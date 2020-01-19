Why WWE Broke Up The Bar

Sheamus and Cesaro had been The Bar, however that workforce isn’t any extra. Now Cesaro is teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura as Sami Zayn acts as their liberator. Sheamus is again in WWE and able to begin delivering Brogue Kicks as soon as once more.

Whereas chatting with Cultaholic, Sheamus revealed why WWE determined to separate him and Cesaro up. They’d already achieved a lot and cemented their legacies as a workforce. It was simply time for them to hunt out their fortunes within the singles ranks as soon as once more.

“Well me and Cesaro have achieved everything there is to do, we’re five-time tag champs. I think The Bar is something where we have cemented our legacies as The Bar, like we can always go back to that and anything we do will be massive, but we’re both on a bit of a singles journey at the moment and there’s still a lot I want to achieve as a singles guy. Obviously the Intercontinental title is the one I still haven’t won, so that’s all I really care about right now.”

Sheamus took a while to make a return to the ring. He didn’t wrestle for many of 2019 as he received a pleasant hiatus from WWE. He targeted on his well being and is now a leaner Celtic Warrior able to tackle the blue model. Cesaro can be on SmackDown so we’ll simply must see how lengthy WWE can hold them separate.