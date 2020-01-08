Why WWE Is Loading Up RAW Next Week

WWE wants to organize for what may very well be an evening of low viewership on Monday. They’re doing simply that.

Brock Lesnar will return to Uncooked subsequent week. We may even see Bobby Lashley vs Rusev with Lana and Liv Morgan of their respective corners. Seth Rollins and the AOP may even face Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Large Present in a fist combat. WWE is loading up subsequent week’s present due to stiff NCAA soccer competitors.

Subsequent week’s Uncooked will run in direct competitors with the Clemson vs LSU Nationwide Championship recreation. These video games usually pull in a ton of viewers and a few of them often watch WWE programming.

Dave Meltzer commented on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is aware of what sort of competitors they’ve on Monday. They’re loading up their present for that very purpose.

It will likely be attention-grabbing to see what else WWE books for subsequent week’s Uncooked. Both means, they’re prone to take a success within the viewership numbers as a consequence of faculty soccer’s largest recreation of the yr.