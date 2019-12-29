Why WWE Isn’t Pushing Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has been showing on Friday Night time SmackDown extra typically in current weeks. Her relationship with Dave Bautista actually captured followers’ consideration.

Brooke is likely to be getting alternatives, however she’s not profitable very a lot. Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer defined why WWE appears to current Brooke as a viable opponent but they proceed to make her lose on tv.

“That’s what you have enhancement talent for and Dana Brooke is enhancement talent. So, she’s there when they need a heel — now Dana Brooke may get a win now — you know because they do 50/50 booking, it won’t mean anything too much, but you know she’s not the one being pushed.” “Lacey Evans is the one that they’re behind. Dana’s just there to lose when they need a loss. If they need a win she’ll take a win.”

Dana Brooke will proceed working exhausting to attempt to get observed. She is doing the best issues at this level as a result of she’s getting on tv. The trick is to proceed accepting WWE’s concepts as a result of no one ever is aware of when one thing would possibly organically seize the followers’ consideration.

