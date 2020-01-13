Why WWE Never Signed Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard had a media storm come at her a day earlier than the largest match of her profession. She received the Impression World Title at Arduous To Kill finishing an extended storyline within the course of. There’s a cause why she by no means ended up in WWE after the Mae Younger Basic.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE didn’t signal Tessa Blanchard to a contract years in the past due to “attitude issues.” He went on to inform a brief story in regards to the impression she left throughout her WWE tryout.

“She did not get a developmental deal there [in WWE] because of attitude issues I guess is how you would put it and she ended up in Impact.” “The reason [Impact] knew that they had her despite how talented she is a lot of people wanted to steer clear of her for all of the reasons that came out and she had a lot of enemies. She made a tweet and whatever the deal was it inflamed a lot of people from her past and they all came out.”

It was famous that “there was nobody in Impact who didn’t know those stories” about Tessa Blanchard. They didn’t change their plans because it had already been a 12 months construct towards the match. Now Tessa Blanchard is Impression World Champion and we’ll see how they keep on at this level.

