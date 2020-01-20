Why WWE RAW Is Listed With Substantial Overrun This Week

WWE Uncooked used to get about fifteen minutes previous the 11:00 PM EST hour each week. That they had time to make use of for a major occasion or phase if it went lengthy. Having an overrun additionally meant that followers stayed on the USA Community into one other hour. It seemed like they have been bringing it again this week, however that’s not the case.

The USA Community web site is exhibiting that Uncooked is operating till 11:34 PM EST tonight. PW Insider stories that they’ve reached out and found what’s going on.

USA Community will likely be airing an episode of Miz & Mrs following Uncooked. In an effort to get followers to observe Miz & Mrs they listed it as “Raw” on the information.

Uncooked will air in its regular eight to 11 p.m. time slot. Then, an episode of Miz and Mrs. will air after Uncooked, as a solution to get followers prepared for subsequent week’s season debut. USA simply listed it as a part of Uncooked.

Season two of Miz & Mrs will get plenty of plugs on WWE tv and social media. This can be a very fascinating solution to appeal to consideration to the It Couple’s actuality present.