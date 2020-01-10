Why WWE Staged Security Tackling Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Reverend On WWE RAW

Lana and Bobby Lashley completed their marriage ceremony with an abbreviated ceremony on RAW this week. Their reverend nearly didn’t make it to the ring.

Safety tackled the reverend performed by actor Rick Malone. New video confirmed him explaining his involvement to safety earlier than they let him go.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter confirmed that WWE staged this incident. They confirmed it on digicam for a quick second in an try and get folks to remain on the USA Community.

Individuals figured safety screwed up on stay TV and thought he was a fan. It was truly all a part of the present. It was a solution to get folks speaking by doing one thing out of the field with the concept something can occur on the present and so they did it proper earlier than a deliberate business break with the concept of hooking folks to not change channels throughout the break by having folks see one thing they thought they weren’t speculated to see.

WWE is a tightly scripted program. Any time folks see one thing that they’re not speculated to it’s an amazing factor. Followers love these moments and it seems that WWE is now attempting to create them.