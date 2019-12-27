Netflix

Viewers have discovered loads to love in regards to the Netflix unique collection The Witcher, which stars erstwhile Superman Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the well-loved collection of video video games. It is well-written, briskly paced, lovingly rendered fantasy enjoyable — and whereas some critics have tried to rain on followers’ parade (together with a number of who inexplicably didn’t even watch many of the episodes that had been offered to them earlier than penning opinions), these followers have been fast to jot down off these half-baked criticisms. (Rightly so, in our humble opinion.)

Cavill acquits himself properly within the lead, however viewers have been notably taken with the character of Yennefer, a sorceress with a troubled historical past and decidedly blended emotions about Geralt. The show-stealing magic person, who turns into ever extra highly effective as the primary season goes on and ultimately has event to make use of her formidable powers to tackle a whole military single-handedly, is portrayed by younger actress Anya Chalotra, a relative newcomer whom you may however discover to be a bit acquainted. If you cannot fairly put your finger on the place you’ve got seen her earlier than, nicely, we’re right here to assist.