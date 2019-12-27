Netflix
Viewers have discovered loads to love in regards to the Netflix unique collection The Witcher, which stars erstwhile Superman Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the well-loved collection of video video games. It is well-written, briskly paced, lovingly rendered fantasy enjoyable — and whereas some critics have tried to rain on followers’ parade (together with a number of who inexplicably didn’t even watch many of the episodes that had been offered to them earlier than penning opinions), these followers have been fast to jot down off these half-baked criticisms. (Rightly so, in our humble opinion.)
Cavill acquits himself properly within the lead, however viewers have been notably taken with the character of Yennefer, a sorceress with a troubled historical past and decidedly blended emotions about Geralt. The show-stealing magic person, who turns into ever extra highly effective as the primary season goes on and ultimately has event to make use of her formidable powers to tackle a whole military single-handedly, is portrayed by younger actress Anya Chalotra, a relative newcomer whom you may however discover to be a bit acquainted. If you cannot fairly put your finger on the place you’ve got seen her earlier than, nicely, we’re right here to assist.
You may need seen Anya Chalotra on Netflix earlier than
Chalotra hasn’t been within the enterprise for very lengthy, however her expertise has laready earned her some fairly high-profile gigs. Since you’re (we assume) a fan of The Witcher, you clearly have a Netflix subscription, which means that you simply may need caught her debut credit score: 2018’s Wanderlust, a drama collection which is a joint manufacturing between the streamer and BBC One.
The collection stars Toni Collette (Hereditary) as Pleasure Richards, a therapist whose life goes right into a downward spiral after the suicide of considered one of her sufferers and a horrible automobile accident wherein she’s badly injured. The collection is the brainchild of British playwright Nick Payne, who not too long ago branched out into function movie work along with his screenplay for the 2017 adaptation of Julian Barnes’ novel The Sense of an Ending; its well-received first season launched Chalotra in a minor function, and gave her the chance to work alongside the always-excellent Collette in addition to co-stars Steven Waterproof coat (Rocketman) and Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw).
Anya Chalotra has already labored with some greats
Additionally in 2018, Chalotra appeared within the BBC One miniseries The ABC Murders, an adaptation of the basic Agatha Christie novel of the identical title. As soon as once more, she had the privilege of working with an excellent solid, led by the good John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot; featured gamers additionally included Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley within the Harry Potter collection), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks), Shirley Henderson (Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Andrew Buchan (The Crown). The miniseries is on the market for streaming within the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video.
Apparently, Chalotra has additionally proven an early expertise for voice appearing. The one different credit score on her resume: the YouTube Premium animated collection Sherwood, an bold, futuristic adaptation of the Robin Hood legend set within the 23rd century. Chalotra leads the collection because the gender-swapped Robin Loxley; her co-stars embody Tyler Posey (Reality or Dare), Jamie Chung (The Gifted), Rachel Home (Thor: Ragnarok), and Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid‘s Story).
She could also be a relative newcomer, however with credit this fascinating, Chalotra has already confirmed her versatility — and with The Witcher, she’s confirmed that she will be able to win over followers and maintain her personal towards the charismatic likes of Cavill. We expect it is secure to say that we’ll be seeing a lot, far more of her within the years to come back.
