Why Zola from The Witcher looks so familiar

Whereas The Witcher is not precisely a interval piece — it is set someplace and a while that vaguely resembles medieval Europe, simply with magic and legendary monsters — Plowman is well-versed in that individual style, having appeared on exhibits set in eras and locations with out smartphones, sufficient plumbing, and girls’s liberation.

In 2003, the New Zealand native had a small half as Melinda on the BBC drama Cambridge Spies, which tells the the true story of a gaggle of Brits who spied for the Soviets earlier than, throughout, and after World Conflict II. A yr later, Plowman appeared on one other BBC interval drama: He Knew He Was Proper, primarily based on an 1869 novel by creator Anthony Trollope. She portrayed Caroline Spalding, an American girl who marries a rich son of an English lord. In 2006, she performed a homicide sufferer on an episode of Agatha Christie’s Marple, a reboot of the beloved British detective sequence Miss Marple.

Quick ahead 9 years, and Plowman was nonetheless being forged in roles that demanded corsets and a stiff higher lip. In 2015, she made an look on the BBC drama Father Brown, a detective sequence set in a small English village within the 1950s. The pattern continued in 2016, however on a bigger scale: Plowman appeared on seasons three and four of the swashbuckling high-seas-and-higher-drama pirate saga Black Sails, enjoying the chambermaid-turned-spy Mrs. Hudson. This additionally marked the third time she’d appeared onscreen alongside her real-life husband, British actor Toby Stephens, whom you might know as John Robinson on Netflix’s Misplaced in House.