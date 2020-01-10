Widow, 43, claims ‘cowboy builder’ left her £60,000 out of pocket

A heartbroken widow claims ‘cowboy builder’ has left a gaping gap in her backyard after he deserted constructing her extension.

Shelley Weeks, 43, hoped rear extension to her three bed room home would give her and her son Olly, eight, their perpetually house after the tragic demise of her husband Wayne from Leukaemia in 2013 on the age of solely 33.

The Design Supervisor from Coxheath, Kent, paid £60,000 in whole for the excessive spec rear extension, renovations and landscaping utilizing a lump sum from her late husband’s pension fund and a brief time period mortgage.

Shelley Weeks and her son Olly, pictured exterior their house in Coxheath, Kent, complain they’ve been left with an eyesore at their rear of the home after being let down by builder Christoper Hope

Earlier than work on the extension started, that is what Mrs Weeks’ again backyard seemed like

Nevertheless, now she has been left with a harmful space the place the constructing work stalled

When the work started in March 2018, Hook advised Mrs Weeks it will take round 12 weeks

Mrs Weeks claims to have handed over £30,000 upfront as a deposit and signed a contract with builder Christopher Hook again in March 2018 and alleges she was advised the challenge would take 10 to 12 weeks to finish.

However nearly 18 months on, Mrs Weeks claims that she has been left with a 5 by three-and-a-half metre gap in her backyard after work on the challenge floor to a halt in August 2018.

In a battle for justice, Mrs Weeks secured a county court docket judgement and charging order for £72,391.18 on the builder’s home which means she’s going to get her a refund if he sells his house.

She stated: ‘I do know it is cliche to say but it surely’s been a nightmare. I nonetheless cannot consider this has truly occurred.

‘It has been so embarrassing for me. My belief has been fully damaged. I believed Christopher was an sincere, respectable man who had my finest pursuits at coronary heart however I used to be a whole idiot.

‘It is actually affected my confidence and my skill to make essential selections or belief those that I do not know.’

Wanting to present her younger son Olly and herself some a lot wanted additional area, Mrs Weeks determined to increase the rear of the home to create a eating room and to rework the downstairs format and backyard patio.

Mrs Weeks’ husband Wayne, pictured with their son Olly, died in 2013 of Leukaemia

Mrs Weeks, pictured along with her husband Wayne, left, and their son Olly has described the continued state of affairs as a ‘nightmare’

Mrs Weeks obtained a number of quotes from various builders earlier than deciding on Mr Hook

She obtained quotes from various builders however finally settled on Christopher Hook.

Mrs Weeks stated: ‘He got here with a private suggestion, and we additionally had a number of mates in widespread. His physique of labor impressed me and he appeared to grasp the straightforward, modern type that I wished to attain.

‘He actually listened to me and spent numerous time discussing the finer particulars with me.

‘I felt like I may belief him, he spoke about his personal hatred of “cowboy builders” and the way they’ve ruined the status of a as soon as revered trade.’

Mrs Weeks claims that she paid Mr Hook £30,000 upfront and that she would pay the rest over the remainder of the construct.

She stated: ‘My first mistake was to pay such a big deposit – I actually do not know what I used to be considering on the time.

She stated she felt safe paying over a big deposit as she had in a possession a written contract which might supply her some safety

‘I felt safe that we had a written contract, and was excited to get the work underway. Many of the different builders that had quoted requested deposits, so it did not ring any alarm bells for me on the time.

‘I simply want I had stopped to suppose correctly and focus on it with another person. I do not take into account myself a silly individual, however I actually can’t perceive how I believed this was a good suggestion. ‘

Work started in March 2018 however Mrs Weeks claims it by no means actually picked up momentum.

The builder allegedly blamed the delays on maintain ups with suppliers, private points and a scarcity of employees.

Mrs Weeks stated: ‘To begin with all the pieces was wonderful.

‘Then as issues slowed Christopher began pressuring me for cash to hurry the job up. When delays saved occurring there would all the time be an excuse.

‘I discover it very laborious to cope with confrontation, however knew I needed to step out of my consolation zone to confront him.’

Mrs Weeks stated that the expertise has devastated her.

She stated: ‘I’ve not been as current as I ought to have been for Olly. I have been very distracted by all of it.

‘Over the previous 12 months I’ve put my belief within the authorized system and regardless of acquiring a charging order I’m no nearer to getting my a refund.

Builder Christopher Hook, pictured, has been ordered to pay Mrs Weeks greater than £72,000 when he sells his own residence after she secured a charging order in opposition to the property

‘I promised Olly again in 2018 that the next 12 months we’d go overseas on vacation, as he has by no means flown earlier than. However, due to all this we’ve not been capable of afford to go away.

‘Olly is a really candy little boy and would not should maintain lacking out on issues. He could not even play within the backyard final summer season because it was nonetheless unsafe.

‘I am a really optimistic individual and all the time attempt to look on the intense aspect, however I am left feeling very let down not simply by Christopher, however by the regulation.’

Mrs Weeks added that the federal government must introduce clear laws to control the constructing trade.

She stated: ‘I made a decision to inform my story as a final resort, I wished to warn individuals.

‘If each builder labored to a code of observe it will finally weed out the undesirables from the trade.

‘On the entire individuals have been very supportive, I’ve heard from others in comparable conditions. I’ve had some good recommendation too, and it is also made me much more decided to realize some sort of justice.

‘Even when one individual can study from my errors, then it has been greater than well worth the embarrassment.’

Christopher Hook has been approached for remark.

Her household are elevating cash on GoFundMe to assist restart the challenge. 50 per cent of all monies raised will likely be donated to the the charity Blood Most cancers UK.