December 28, 2019 | 1:24pm

The spouse of the British man who died with two of his children on Christmas Eve whereas vacationing in Spain disputed authorities’ claims that they drowned within the resort pool as a result of they couldn’t swim — insisting all three knew how.

“Something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time,” Olubunmi Diya mentioned.

Diya spoke out for the primary time Friday after witnessing the loss of life of her 52-year-old pastor husband, Gabriel Diya, and two youngsters, 9-year-old Consolation and 16-year-old Reward-Emmanuel, as they swam in a pool at a resort in Mijas alongside the southern coast of Spain.

She mentioned her husband and son entered the water when Consolation and the household’s third youngster appeared to have bother swimming.

Preliminary studies mentioned a swimming cap was found contained in the pool, suggesting the three had been sucked to their deaths by a malfunctioning drainage system.

A lodge employee who jumped within the pool additionally had bother returning to the floor.

However Spanish police mentioned the employee clarified that he struggled as a result of he was making an attempt to pull up the our bodies, The New York Occasions reported.

The Spanish civil guard described their deaths as a “tragic accident caused by the victims’ lack of expertise in swimming when they found themselves in a deep area of the pool where they could not put their feet down.”

Membership La Costa World, the operator of the lodge the place the London-based household was staying, additionally mentioned it carried out an investigation and located “no concerns relatning to the pool or procedures in place.”

However Diya insists authorities are distributing false data.

“We never informed the police or anyone that the family members could not swim,” she mentioned, including that her “husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling [children] while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help.”

Diya, whose 14-year-old daughter was additionally vacationing with the household, mentioned she is “utterly heartbroken” over the deaths.

“We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing. They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path,” she mentioned.

“We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly.”