Wigan v Derby: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Wigan host Derby in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you must learn about find out how to watch the Wigan v Derby recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Wigan v Derby?

Wigan v Derby will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Learn how to watch Wigan v Derby on TV and dwell stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer Crimson Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers may stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Crimson Button will not be out there on NOW TV.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Below-fire Derby County desperately want factors to stop a slide in the direction of hassle, whereas Wigan will do something they’ll to scrape away from the underside.

Prediction: Wigan 1-1 Derby