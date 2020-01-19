Wiggins leaves door open on returning to Canadian fold in June

MINNEAPOLIS — Most of Canada’s highest-profile NBA gamers have dedicated to play for his or her nation this summer season at a last-chance Tokyo Olympic-qualifying match, with one notable exception.

Andrew Wiggins, the previous No. 1 choose and rookie of the yr, who’s within the midst of his finest all-around season, continues to straddle the fence.

After Toronto took on his Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night time, with Wiggins posting his first profession triple-double within the loss, he didn’t say sure to heading to Victoria in June, however didn’t shut the door both. It’s at the moment a bit ajar.

“I never really got a chance to talk to too much of the guys, you know. I have great respect for coach (Nick) Nurse and I plan on having a conversation with him eventually,” Wiggins stated.

“I’m not sure (what the factors of his decision would be),” stated the soft-spoken Wiggins.

“Right now my team is struggling a little bit so we have to get back and trying get in a playoff run. That’s my main goal right now. And after that I’m going to decide on Canada basketball.” That traces up with what Nurse, who took over as Canada’s head coach final summer season, stated on Saturday.

“I’ve had little discussions … and I would expect, there’s going to be a decision here shortly,” Nurse stated.

When somebody quipped that the coach may use Wiggins on the wing, he didn’t disagree and in addition made a little bit of a pitch to Wiggins.

“We could yeah we’re trying to get all the, all the best players in all the best Canadian guys and it looks pretty good,” Nurse stated. “Most of them are already on board and excited about playing. It’s a heck of an opportunity right. It’s, it’s a chance to go to the Olympics and you get to play the qualifier in your home country and when we get to that (point) we’re going to be really excited about addressing (it) down the line a little bit.”

Wiggins hasn’t competed for Canada since 2015 in Mexico Metropolis, when Canada completed third and did not qualify for the Rio Olympics after a brutal loss towards Venezuela after the group had dominated the complete match. He beforehand performed in 2012 and 2010.

Potential all-stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray and 2019 No. three total choice RJ Barrett have publicly stated they are going to play this summer season, together with numerous different Canadians.

Wiggins stated he’s been holding a detailed eye on the spectacular crop.

“I follow them. A lot of talent. A lot of talent. RJ is doing his thing this year, Shai is having an amazing year. He came in here and had a career night. A lot of young guys are coming in and doing their thing,” Wiggins stated.

When requested if it’s thrilling to think about himself as a part of that blend, Wiggins expressed some curiosity.

“For sure,” he stated. And having it in British Columbia shouldn’t damage both.

“It’s good. Near dwelling, so … “ he stated, trailing off. Wiggins stays an enigma. He’s in all probability not going to make an enormous announcement the way in which his friends have.

Nonetheless, Canada Basketball sources informed Postmedia final month that they consider there’s an excellent probability Wiggins might be in Victoria attempting to get Canada into the Olympics for the primary time since 2000.

Time will inform.

@WolstatSun