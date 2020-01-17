Wiggles Member Greg Page Suffers Heart Attack Onstage At Brushfire Relief Benefit

Youngsters’s music group the Wiggles hail from Sydney. Like many individuals Australian and in any other case, they've used their platform to help reduction efforts combating the wildfires which have ravaged their nation's panorama. Within the Wiggles ’case, that meant a pair of scheduled performances by the unique lineup at Fortress Hill RSL in Sydney this weekend. Nonetheless, Friday's present got here to a untimely conclusion when Greg Web page, who was the yellow Wiggle from 1991 to 2006, suffered a coronary heart assault and collapsed onstage.

As TMZ studies, Web page went into cardiac arrest close to the top of Friday's brushfire reduction present. He’s now in critical however secure situation. In a press release on Twitter, his fellow Wiggles write, “As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern. “

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which is viewable beneath.