Wikileaks founder Julian Assange complains his prison van journey to court is uncomfortable

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange complained his jail van journey to court docket was uncomfortable throughout his newest US extradition listening to – as his supporters, together with rapper MIA, shouted ‘defend democracy’ outdoors.

The 48-year-old is needed within the US for allegedly conspiring with military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to show army secrets and techniques between January and Might 2010.

White haired and bespectacled Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court docket sporting a black go well with with glasses, defiantly saluting his supporters by elevating his fist above his head.

Backed by dozens of supporters together with performer MIA, he spoke solely to verify his title, his date of start, and to briefly state he didn’t perceive a component of proceedings, throughout the 12-minute listening to.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrives in a jail van at Westminster Magistrates Court docket, this morning

Supporters of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange collect outdoors Westminster Magistrates Court docket right this moment

The Australian is because of communicate to his attorneys this afternoon following a two-hour convention final Friday.

The Wikileaks editor is being held at maximum-security Belmarsh jail and was transported from his cell at 7am this morning in what was described as an uncomfortable journey by his lawyer.

Gareth Pierce, representing him, stated she wanted to debate volumes of paperwork and reveals for his case.

She complained that Assange’s rights have been breached as a result of she has not been given sufficient time with him.

Ms Pierce was informed she may solely spend an hour with Assange.

She stated: ‘I’m right here with colleagues with a considerable quantity of proof which solely Mr Assange can log off on.

‘Since we final contacted the court docket, there was one other day of household visits. We had two hours on Friday morning with Mr Assange.

The Wikileaks editor is being held at maximum-security Belmarsh jail and was transported from his cell at 7am this morning (pictured)

Rapper M.I.A. speaks to the media outdoors Westminster Magistrates Court docket, London the place Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is showing for an administrative listening to regarding his extradition to the US

‘That’s after we made some progress. We didn’t e-book a go to for tomorrow as a result of we thought it was a court docket day, so we have now misplaced the chance for that. If it had been made obtainable, we might take it’.

The lawyer added: ‘The substantial material is one report to do with prison conditions and that should be able to be finalised and served tomorrow.’

District Choose Vanessa Baraitser stated: ‘He’ll stay in custody within the cells till you could have indicated to this court docket that you’ve got concluded such issues as you had been capable of handle.’

Outdoors court docket, Assange’s supporters shouted: ‘Free Julian Assange, Defend Democracy, Defend Journalism,’ as a queue to enter the constructing snaked alongside the pavement.

Ms Pierce stated she Assange’s attorneys have served important paperwork on the court docket.

Supporters of Mr Assange held up quite a few indicators this morning, together with one saying ‘Do not Extradite Assange’

Assange’s full extradition listening to will probably be heard at Belmarsh Magistrates’ Court docket on 24 February and can last as long as 4 weeks.

He’ll subsequent seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket on 23 January by way of video hyperlink from HMP Belmarsh.

Assange was jailed for 50 weeks final Might for breaching his bail circumstances after going into hiding within the Ecuadorian embassy in London to keep away from extradition to Sweden over intercourse offence allegations, which he has at all times denied.

In November Swedish authorities dropped the rape allegations made in 2010.

Assange has been in custody since he was dramatically faraway from Ecuador’s embassy constructing final April.