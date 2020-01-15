Wilco Announce Vinyl-Only Daniel Johnston Live Album And Loft Session

Again in 2017, the late, nice Daniel Johnston went on a farewell tour during which each present discovered him backed by native luminaries starting from the Preservation Corridor Jazz Band in New Orleans to emo heroes Trendy Baseball in Philadelphia. Tweedy, the band led by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer, backed up Johnston at his Chicago present on the Vic Theater. The band – which additionally included James Elkington, Liam Kazar, and Darin Grey – additionally did a session with Johnston on the Wilco Loft. Now, within the wake of Johnston's loss of life final September, each of these performances are being launched on vinyl.

Recorded by American veteran producer Tom Schick, Chicago 2017 culls materials from the Vic present and Loft session. It is going to be restricted to 2, 000 black, blue, and white splatter vinyl LPs accessible solely by Wilco's net retailer and unbiased retailers, with proceeds benefitting the Hello, How Are You Venture. In a press launch, Jeff Tweedy says, “There is and was only one Daniel and to be able to work with him and help present his music was a huge honor for me and the band, one for which we are all very thankful.”

Johnston's longtime supervisor Tom Gimbel shared these phrases as properly:

Jeff Tweedy and Wilco have been unimaginable ambassadors of Daniel's music for years. So many followers have found Daniel's work by covers and interviews by notable artists corresponding to Jeff and Wilco – and we’re actually grateful. I feel this album captures the proper Daniel Johnston setlist and does so with Jeff and the band’s knowledgeable musicianship and considerate preparations. I'm so glad that this present from Daniel's final tour was recorded with such care. It's one thing followers will be capable of take pleasure in without end.

Hear the Chicago 2017 model of “Worried Shoes” under .

SIDE ONE:

01 “The Story Of An Artist”

02 “Like A Monkey In A Zoo”

03 “Casper The Friendly Ghost”

04 “Hey Joe”

05 “Worried Shoes”

06 “Cold Hard World”

07 “Crazy Love”

SIDE TWO:

01 “Girl Of My Dreams”

02 “Walking The Cow”

03 “Funeral Home”

04 “I'm So Tired”

05 “Speeding Motorcycle”

06 “True Love Will Find You In The End” / “Spirit World Rising” / “Funeral Home”

Chicago 2017 is out 1 / 31 by way of dBpm. Pre-order it right here.