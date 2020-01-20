January 20, 2020 | 10:58am

This resort visitor in Sri Lanka carries lots of weight.

The wild elephant – named Natta Kota, which means Quick Tail – is a daily on the plush Jetwing Yala Resort, the place he was noticed this weekend, in response to the BBC.

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” Twitter person @upidaisy stated.

Workers on the resort close to the Yala Nationwide Park stated the absolutely grown Asian bull elephant has been its “most loyal patron” since 2013.

“In the initial years, Natta Kota was a seasonal visitor, appearing for a few months of the year before disappearing once more into the bush. During this period, he paid frequent visits to other resorts along the beach stretch as well,” a Jetwing rep informed the BBC.

“A few years ago, he took up permanent residence at Jetwing where he is allowed to be at peace. Natta Kota spends his days sleeping in the shade of the scrubs and taking walks along the hotel’s footpaths.”

The puckish pachyderm has been identified to steal meals from automobiles and from the kitchen, however staffers enable him to have his “mischievous moments.”

“Natta Kota’s calm demeanor has made him a delight to guests and videos of him helping himself to the hotel’s trees are aplenty,” Jetwing informed the information outlet.