WILD HIGHWAY VIDEO: Truck pushes car along 401

The OPP are investigating a video posted on-line through which vans and automobiles seem like enjoying a automobile sport of curler derby.

The undated video reveals what seems to be a salter truck pushing a automotive sideways on Hwy. 401 approaching Bayview Ave.

A automotive is within the curb attempting to keep away from the scenario and drives away earlier than the salter slams the sideways automobile into the guardrail.

Then, a tractor trailer driving behind the salter truck seems as if it desires to offer the sideways automotive within the rails a swipe as properly.

No licence plate numbers are clear within the video and it additionally doesn’t present what could have been occurring within the left lanes which may have brought on the occasions.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt hadn’t but seen the video when contacted by the Toronto Solar.

He stated after watching it, he was going to look into what occurred.

