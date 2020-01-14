January 13, 2020 | 10:01pm

A South Carolina wildlife rehabilitation group is caring for a child opossum crushed blind with a golf membership final week.

The group, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, shared the terrible story to their Fb web page final Wednesday, saying the animal discovered at a Hilton Head Island golf course additionally suffered a damaged jaw.

The opossum, whom the group has since named Scarlett, weighed solely two kilos and nonetheless had child enamel when the group took her in.

“We can tell from her wounds that she was beaten with a golf club,” the group stated in one other Fb submit.

The group contacted the state Division of Pure Assets, who’s trying into the alleged beating, however have to this point discovered no proof the opossum was attacked by golfers.

“As best we can determine right now, the speculation that the animal may have been hit/injured with a golf club is unverified — we have not been able to locate or speak with anyone claiming to have witnessed this, or having direct knowledge of the incident at this time,” SCDNR spokesman David Lucas advised WJCL.

The division, although, remains to be asking for the general public’s assist in the case.

“We encourage anyone who has direct knowledge or other relevant information to please come forward…” the group tweeted Sunday.