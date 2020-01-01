Wildlife officials in Craig seeking person who illegally shot arrow into mule deer

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are trying to find an individual suspected of illegally capturing a mule deer buck with a bow and arrow in Craig on Tuesday.

A wildlife officer on Tuesday afternoon responded to an injured mule deer within the 700 block of Barclay Avenue. The animal had an arrow embedded in its left rear hip. Given the freshness of the wound, the officer believes the deer was shot that day.

The arrow that was protruding from the deer was product of black carbon with two inexperienced fletchings and one black fletching, officers mentioned. The arrow was in comparatively new situation, so there’s a good probability the weapon may have been a Christmas reward, the company mentioned in a information launch.

“This could be information on someone target practicing with this type of arrow in the area, or receiving them as a gift over the holidays,” mentioned wildlife officer Mike Swaro. “Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately, and we will take that into account when determining charges.”

Anybody with info can stay nameless by calling the Operation Recreation Thief program at 1-877-265-6648 or emailing [email protected] Financial rewards can be found if the knowledge results in an arrest or quotation.