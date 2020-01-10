Wiley – “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send)”

For the previous few days, UK grime overlords Stormzy and Wiley have been going backwards and forwards with one another in a particularly entertaining feud. The problem, which got here out of some type of byzantine grime inside drama, began out when Wiley launched the observe “Eediyat Skengman” over the weekend. It most likely ought to've ended just a few days later, when Stormzy launched the completely devastating “Still Disappointed,” among the best tracks of its form in latest reminiscence.

“Still Disappointed” is one thing, man. Over the beat from Kano's 2005 grime traditional “Mic Check,” Stormzy completely went in, elegantly weaving a complete story about Wiley sending his mom to go dwell in Cyprus as a result of he couldn't shield her from London road stuff. It's a masterful soul-snuff, and Stormzy ended it with a problem and a deadline: “Fuckboi, tell me how you wanna die / 24 hours to reply.” It's been greater than 24 hours, however Stormzy has his reply now.

On the brand new observe “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send),” Wiley jumps onto a nervous, jittery grime beat and makes an attempt to problem the stuff Stormzy stated on “Still Disappointed”: “My mum's in London, that's facts / I ain't gotta go and get her back / Mikey, I don't smoke crack / You got all this Adidas stuff, but Mike, you make it look crap. “(If you must declare that you simply don't smoke crack on a diss observe, you most likely already misplaced.) Wiley additionally continues his marketing campaign of depicting Stormzy as a pop sellout: “No one cares should you received all of your songs on the playlist / The music's shit, we don't play this / You bumped into drill, you may't face this / I informed you 'suck your mum' cuz I'm tasteless. ”Hear beneath.

Wiley is the person who principally invented grime, and he's nonetheless good at it. In a standard feud, a track like “Eediyat Skengman three” may've labored simply positive. In response to one thing as monstrous as “Still Disappointed,” although, it's simply not going to chop it.