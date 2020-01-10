Wiley fires back at Stormzy, addresses “crackhead” claims on ‘Eediyat Skengman 3’

Wiley has shared ‘Eediyat Skenman 3’, a 3rd diss observe aimed toward Stormzy the place he addresses the ‘Heavy is the Head’ rapper’s claims that he moved his mom out to Cyprus.

The ‘Godfather of Grime’ was anticipated to reply to Stormzy’s ‘Still Disappointed’ final night time (January 9) after the closing lyrics on the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper’s document challenged Wiley to reply inside 24 hours.

“Thought it was love, it was bitter on the sly (Yeah)/ You fuckboy, let me understand how you wanna die (Uh)/ 24 hours to answer,” he rapped.

At present solely out there on Apple Music, ‘Eediyat Skenman 3’ hears Wiley discuss with Stormzy as “Chewbacca” whereas additionally calling him out for being within the studio with Jay-Z whereas making Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Take Me Back To London’.

Elsewhere, Wiley addressed Stormzy’s claims that he moved his mom to Cyprus as a result of she feared for her life.

“You man are performing on tracks/ My mum’s in London, that’s details/ I ain’t gotta go and get her again/ Mikey, I don’t smoke crack,” Wiley raps.

Hearken to ‘Eediyat Skengman 3’ beneath:

The feud between the pair kicked off final week when Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for working with Sheeran.

In flip, Stormzy branded Wiley a “prick”. “OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he mentioned on Twitter final week.

“You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style.”

After Wiley mentioned that Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his first ‘Eediyat Skengman’ observe, Stormzy branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” on his observe ‘Disappointed’.

Earlier this month, Stormzy likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who ought to “get back to bed.”

The ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper addressed his latest beef with the ‘Godfather of Grime’ throughout an interview at present (January three) on BBC Radio 1 whereas discussing attaining the primary Quantity One of many decade (‘Own It’ ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy).