Wiley wastes Summers’ double-double in 50-34 loss to South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett]

January 22, 2020
South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] beat the Wiley Panthers by a rating of 50-34 on Saturday.

Wiley was paced in scoring by Kirsten Summers who scored 10 factors whereas gathering 13 rebounds. Taira Weber had a stable evening, recording 9 factors.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Wiley will play host to Cheraw, whereas South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] will journey to play Granada.

South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.

