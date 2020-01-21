Wiley wastes Summers’ double-double in 50-34 loss to South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett]

South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] beat the Wiley Panthers by a rating of 50-34 on Saturday.

Wiley was paced in scoring by Kirsten Summers who scored 10 factors whereas gathering 13 rebounds. Taira Weber had a stable evening, recording 9 factors.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Wiley will play host to Cheraw, whereas South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] will journey to play Granada.

South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



More Colorado High School Basketball

