“Will Bury Alive” Those Who Raise Slogans Against PM, Says UP Minister

Raghuraj Singh is minister of state within the labour ministry in Uttar Pradesh.

Aligarh:

Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh has courted a significant controversy after he mentioned that individuals who elevate slogans in opposition to Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “would be buried alive”.

The minister mentioned this on Sunday whereas addressing a rally in Aligarh to muster help for the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) 2019.

“If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive,” he threatened.

He was apparently referring to protests held by college students of Aligarh Muslim College in opposition to the CAA throughout which they allegedly raised slogans in opposition to the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

The minister additional mentioned: “These one per cent people are opposing the CAA. They stay in India, eat up our taxes and then raise ‘murdabad’ slogans against the leaders. This country belongs to people of all faiths, but slogan shouting against the Prime Minister or chief minister is unacceptable.”

He additionally launched an assault on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “What was Nehru’s caste? He did not have a ‘khaandan’,” he claimed.

