Will Choose Candidates With No Criminal Record For Delhi Polls: AAP

The AAP will apply the “3Cs” yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) prison file and (good) character whereas selecting candidates for the upcoming Delhi Meeting polls, senior occasion chief Sanjay Singh stated on Wednesday.

He stated the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) will meet quickly to take a call on seat allocation.

The occasion, which is in energy in Delhi, will apply the “3Cs” yardstick of “(no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character” whereas choosing candidates for the upcoming polls, Mr Singh added.

The 70-member Delhi Meeting will go to polls on February eight and the counting of votes will likely be taken up on February 11.