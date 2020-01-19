Will Continue To Control Delhi Schools’ Fees, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says no non-public faculty might be allowed to hike charge arbitrarily.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at this time mentioned his authorities will proceed to regulate the varsity charge like they did within the final 5 years, if re-elected.

In a tweet in Hindi, he mentioned so long as there may be an “honest government” in Delhi, the dad and mom want to not fear about faculty charge.

“No private school in Delhi will be allowed to hike fee arbitrarily. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees,” he mentioned.

The Kejriwal authorities, after being elected in 2015, has not allowed non-public faculties to arbitrarily hike the charges and have even compelled the varsity to return the charge, if the federal government discovered irregularities within the improve.

The ruling AAP is looking for re-election in subsequent month’s polls after recording an enormous win in 2015 elections; the celebration received 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in energy between 1998 and 2013, drawing a clean.

Delhi meeting elections are scheduled to be held on February eight whereas votes might be counted on February 11.