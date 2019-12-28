Will Dame Karen Pierce become Britain’s next Ambassador to the US?

By Harry Cole For The Mail On Sunday

She was as soon as dubbed ‘fab’ by President Donald Trump – and now our most outstanding feminine diplomat has emerged because the frontrunner to be Britain’s subsequent Ambassador to the US.

Straight-talker Dame Karen Pierce is at the moment serving because the UK’s consultant on the United Nations and would change into the primary girl to carry the coveted Washington job.

The 60-year-old profession diplomat has served in America earlier than, in addition to being posted to the Balkans, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and is known to be extremely rated by the Prime Minister.

Forward of the beginning of post-Brexit commerce talks with america, anticipated to start in earnest as soon as Britain leaves the European Union on January 31, the Authorities is hoping to ‘reset’ diplomatic relations in Washington after a strained interval of embarrassing gaffes and rows.

Mr Trump has a notoriously testy relationship with the present UK Ambassador after a sequence of bitter public spats.

Outgoing Sir Kim Darroch introduced he can be stepping down after The Mail on Sunday revealed particulars of diplomatic cables by which he slammed the present US administration.

Sir Kim had described Mr Trump as ‘inept’, ‘insecure’ and ‘incompetent’ within the explosive memos to Downing Avenue, which had been leaked to this newspaper.

In response, Mr Trump stated that america wouldn’t take care of him any longer and branded him ‘a really silly man’, successfully ruling him persona non grata within the US capital.

It was later claimed that Sir Kim felt his resignation was inevitable when then Tory management frontrunner Boris Johnson didn’t publicly help him on the top of the row.

Diplomatic sources declare Mr Trump has privately heaped reward on Dame Karen, and described her as ‘fab’ when coping with her on the UN.

Mr Johnson can also be understood to be ‘an enormous fan’ of Dame Karen, having labored intently together with her throughout his time as International Secretary.

Nevertheless, neither Mr Trump or Mr Johnson ought to underestimate Dame Karen, who tells a formidable story throughout speeches of her time as Ambassador in Kabul.

When her official motorcade was blocked by an overbearing Afghan military basic, her bodyguard leapt out to tell the busybody that she have to be allowed to proceed, saying: ‘She’s the British Ambassador, and he or she would not take orders from anybody.’

Dame Karen claims ‘it’s a fairly good description of an envoy’.

A remaining determination on the plum posting is predicted to be made early within the New Yr.