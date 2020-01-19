“Will Decide”: Congress On Anti-CAA Resolution In Maharashtra Assembly

Huge protests have swept nation over the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Mumbai:

After Kerala and Punjab, the Uddhav Thackeray authorities might cross a decision in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 in Maharashtra Meeting.

Chatting with ANI, Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare stated: “Our senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat has also shared his stand on the CAA. Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that we are against the CAA. As far as the resolution against CAA is concerned, our senior leaders of MVA will sit together and decide.”

Maharashtra might grow to be the third state to cross a decision in opposition to CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Emphasising that CAA is ”unconstitutional,” senior lawyer and Congress chief Kapil Sibal has stated that each state Meeting has the constitutional proper to cross a decision and search CAA’s withdrawal.

He added that it might be problematic to oppose the CAA if the legislation is said to be ”constitutional” by the Supreme Courtroom.

“I believe the CAA is unconstitutional. Every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek its withdrawal. When and if the law is declared to be constitutional by the Supreme Court then it will be problematic to oppose it. The fight must go on!” Mr

Sibal tweeted.

Earlier talking on the Kerala Literature Pageant on Saturday, the Congress chief had stated that constitutionally no state can say that it’ll not implement the amended Citizenship Act, as doing so might be “unconstitutional”.

Kerala authorities has additionally approached the Supreme Courtroom in opposition to the CAA following the passage of a decision in opposition to it within the state Meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has additionally introduced that the Congress state authorities goes to affix Kerala within the Supreme Courtroom within the case.