Will Decide Next Action Depending On Nitish Kumar’s Reply: Pavan Varma

In a current letter posted on social media, Pavan Varma sought ideological readability from Nitish Kumar

New Delhi:

JD(U) basic secretary Pavan Varma on Thursday mentioned he’ll resolve his subsequent plan of action relying on the reply from celebration president Nitish Kumar to his letter and asserted that he’ll proceed to talk “what he believes is for the good of the country and the party”.

Mr Varma’s feedback got here after Mr Kumar, who’s the chief minister of Bihar, snubbed him saying he’s free to go wherever he needs and slammed him for elevating his considerations over the celebration’s stand on a number of citizenship measures of the Modi authorities.

“I have not received a reply. Depending on the reply from the party president or its absence I will decide on my course of action. I will continue to speak what I believe is right, what is for the good of the country and the party,” the previous Rajya Sabha member mentioned.

The previous diplomat has drifted from the JD(U) over its help to the amended citizenship legislation and the nationwide inhabitants register train, as he has usually claimed that these measures together with the nationwide citizenship register, which is on the BJP’s agenda, are divisive for the nation.

In a current letter that he had posted on social media, Mr Varma had sought ideological readability from Mr Kumar after the celebration entered into an alliance with the BJP within the Delhi Meeting polls.

“He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum,” Mr Kumar had mentioned earlier whereas talking to reporters.

Mr Varma mentioned that is exactly what he had sought and added that he had nice respect for Mr Kumar. He’s grateful to Mr Kumar for all that he has finished for him, he added.