“Will Drag Kamal Nath By Collar If..”: Akali Leader Dares Congress

New Delhi:

Hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s identify appeared in Congress’ star campaigners checklist for Delhi meeting polls, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Administration Committee (DSGMC) president and Akali Dal chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday stated that Kamal Nath might be dragged out by his collar if he addresses a public rally within the metropolis.

Asserting that Mr Nath is not going to be allowed to marketing campaign in Delhi at any price, Mr Sirsa advised ANI, “We challenge the Congress party that in any case, Kamal Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We will drag him by his collar and bring him down.”

“Kamal Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We challenge Congress to try and send Kamal Nath on stage during public rally, then we will drag him down by pulling his collar.”

Levelling allegations on Kamal Nath for his alleged function within the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi, Mr Sirsa stated, “Congress has been promoting the killers of Sikhs. Kamal Nath is also the killer of the 1984 Sikh riots. After much struggle against him, we managed to open his case. Congress repeatedly promoted him, sometimes by giving him a ticket, sometimes by becoming making him a minister.”