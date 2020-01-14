Will Ensure Air India Continues Operates Smoothly: Aviation Ministry

Air India’s web loss in 2018-19 was round Rs eight,556 crore (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday stated it could make sure that Air India continues to function uninterruptedly and enhance its operations at the same time as the federal government plans to go forward with the nationwide provider’s disinvestment course of.

The assertion comes after Air India chief Ashwani Lohani informed the ministry in December that the provider’s monetary state of affairs was “grossly untenable” for sustaining operations. Nonetheless, Mr Lohani on January four said that rumours concerning the airline’s shutdown are “all baseless”.

The ministry stated on Twitter,”MoCA reiterates that the Government, while going ahead with the disinvestment, would ensure that Air India continues to operate uninterruptedly and improves its operations also.”

“There is no cause for worry to any of its stakeholders,” it added.

Whereas Air India’s web loss in 2018-19 was round Rs eight,556 crore, its present whole debt is round Rs 80,000 crore.