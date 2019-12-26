Will File Petition In Top Court For Babri Debris: Muslim Body

A mosque’s particles cannot be utilized in every other building, Zafaryab Jilani mentioned (File)

Ayodhya:

The All-India Babri Masjid Motion Committee would transfer the Supreme Court docket searching for rubble of the demolished Babri mosque in Ayodhya, mentioned AIBMAC convener Zafaryab Jilani right here on Thursday.

The matter would even be mentioned with the All-India Muslim Private Regulation Board (AIMPLB), he added

The AIBMAC can be making ready to file a healing petition within the Supreme Court docket after its overview petition was dismissed earlier this month.

“We could have raised the rubble issue during the review petition’s hearing, but the plea was dismissed. According to the shariat, a mosque’s debris can’t be used in any other construction. The apex court has not given any direction on the mosque’s debris,” he mentioned.

Jilani mentioned the Supreme Court docket said that the demolition of the mosque was unlawful and illegal. “The pillars, stones and other wreckage of the demolished mosque should be handed over to Muslims. We will soon file a petition for this,” he mentioned.