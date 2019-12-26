“Will Form My Own Party”: Ex-BJP Leader Savitri Bai Phule Quits Congress

Former BJP chief Savitri Bai Phule joined the Congress earlier than the nationwide election

New Delhi:

Savitri Bai Phule, a BJP chief who joined the Congress earlier than the nationwide election, give up the get together on Thursday asserting her voice was not being heard. She vowed to kind her personal get together, commenting that there was “no difference” between the BJP and the Congress.

“My voice is not being heard in Congress and hence I am resigning. I will form my own party,” mentioned Ms Phule. Exhibiting her resignation letter, she mentioned her new get together would comply with the motto of “Bahujan Hitaye, Bahujan Sukhaye” (for the profit and happiness of the lots).

She blamed Congress basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one of many causes for her exit.

“When I pleaded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to let me protest against the violation of the constitution and use of EVM (Electronic Voting Machines), she said that it was her government who had brought the idea of EVM and that I cannot protest against it,” she claimed.

“Our constitution and reservation are in danger. I have always been protesting against the use of EVM machines. I believe that they should be replaced by paper ballots,” she added.

On the similar time, Ms Phule additionally blamed the RSS for creating inequality in society.

Ms Phule, who went from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Celebration to the BJP, joined the Congress in March within the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On December final yr, Ms Phule had give up the BJP accusing of it “dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation”. In 2014, she was elected as a BJP candidate from the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.