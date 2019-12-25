Will Gavin and Stacey be back for a full series?

After a decade away from TV, smash-hit comedy Gavin & Stacey is returning this Christmas for an eagerly-anticipated particular – however will a full sequence comply with?

That’s the query we think about many followers will likely be asking as soon as they’ve completed watching the hour-long episode on Christmas Day, and it’s excellent news – as a result of apparently creators Ruth Jones and James Corden are open to returning to Barry and Billericay for an extended run of episodes sooner or later.

“I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?” co-creator Jones informed the gang at a current screening of the Christmas particular.

Nonetheless, Jones was fast to notice that this doesn’t imply she and Corden have something concrete deliberate. “Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she stated. “There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

Although in a current interview with Pink journal, Jones went even additional, noting it will be “churlish” of her to say there wouldn’t be any extra episodes after the festive particular.

“The honest truth is there are no plans, but I don’t think I could ever say never,” she teased.

And contemplating the difficulties they’d in reuniting the unique solid with Jones and super-busy US talkshow host Corden, maybe it’s no marvel they’re not too eager to hurry again into it…

“We were so lucky, because we had so many factors to take into consideration,” Jones defined.

“James gave up his summer time vacation to return over, after which we needed to discover out if everyone was accessible, and it was a miracle that [they] all had been to be trustworthy.

“We managed to discover a two-and-a-half-week interval the place everyone may just about decide to it, and that felt like somewhat little bit of a very good luck omen that everyone was accessible.

“James and I contacted half-and-half of the cast between us to ask if they’d be interested in doing it, and thankfully they all said yes, and it was a really lovely phone call to make. It was absolutely joyous.”

“I first heard from Ruth, it was Ruth that asked me, and my initial reaction was relief. Because I just thought ‘Thank God James has got some work’,,” deadpanned star Mathew Horne (Gavin).

“I used to be so anxious about him that he simply wouldn’t have the ability to eat. So my ideas went out to him before everything. After which the nerves kicked in.

“[The cast] met up and talked for ages – made ourselves really feel much more anxious. After which I believe after day considered one of filming all the things settled down as a result of we realised that it was going to occur, and it was going to occur with all of the love that it occurred with earlier than.

“I think that is one of the things that is so fantastic about the show… that all the actors love each other and are having a great time, I think that comes across on screen and I think that is epitomised in this [Christmas] episode as well.”

And who is aware of? If all goes properly, that love and enjoyable may solely simply be starting once more…

Gavin and Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at eight:30pm