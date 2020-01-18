Will ‘groping’ Lord Rennard make a comeback for the Lib Dems?

By Claire Ellcott Political Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 19:36 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:37 EST, 17 January 2020

A peer nicknamed Lord Groper might be welcomed again by the Liberal Democrats after the social gathering chief allegedly stated: ‘All that other stuff aside, [he] is a great campaigner.’

The previous Lib Dem chief government Lord (Chris) Rennard was suspended from the social gathering for eight months in 2014 after feminine activists accused him of being a intercourse pest.

Lord Rennard – as soon as the social gathering’s prime electoral strategist who was additionally nicknamed Lord Grabbyhands – later apologised if he had ‘inadvertently encroached’ on their ‘personal space’, however following an outcry amongst members he stood down from the Lib Dems’ governing physique in 2015.

Former Lib Dem chief government Lord (Chris) Rennard (pictured) was suspended from the social gathering for eight months in 2014 after feminine activists accused him of being a intercourse pest

Now new Lib Dem chief Sir Ed Davey has been accused of attempting to convey Lord Rennard again into the fold, regardless of a brand new grievance of harassment in opposition to him.

Sources stated Sir Ed, who took the highest job after former chief Jo Swinson misplaced her seat on the election, was allegedly heard asking Lib Dem MPs and workers at a Christmas social gathering what they considered Lord Rennard, earlier than declaring: ‘All that other stuff aside, Chris is a great campaigner.’

A Lib Dem supply stated: ‘Everyone who heard Ed musing aloud came away disgusted and pretty angry. We were left in no doubt he wants to bring him back into the fold. You have to seriously question the judgment of the man.’

4 ladies made allegations of sexual harassment in opposition to the 59-year-old peer, however regardless of a report discovering that their complaints had been ‘broadly credible’ he remained within the social gathering.

Now new Lib Dem chief Sir Ed Davey (pictured) has been accused of attempting to convey Lord Rennard again into the fold, regardless of a brand new grievance of harassment in opposition to him.

The Metropolitan Police determined there was inadequate proof to pursue any of the allegations.

Nevertheless, the Mail can reveal a recent grievance has been made by a Lib Dem workers member who accused him of being ‘overfamiliar and creepy’.

The brand new alleged sufferer complained the peer had harassed her in the course of the social gathering’s 2018 spring convention in Southport. She stated he adopted her round, stored attempting to speak to her and paid her undesirable compliments. It’s understood she stated she would withdraw the grievance if Lord Rennard apologised, however the peer has refused and the grievance continues to be lively – regardless of it being made practically two years in the past.

Final night time, Bridget Harris, a former adviser to Nick Clegg who complained that Lord Rennard had made sexual advances in direction of her, stated: ‘If the Lib Dems haven’t obtained the message by now that the times of informal sexual pestering are over, then they’re much more doomed than we thought.’

Nevertheless, sources stated Sir Ed didn’t ‘recollect’ the dialog, and wouldn’t give Lord Rennard a campaigning function.

Lord Rennard denies all of the claims in opposition to him.

A Lib Dem spokesman stated of the recent grievance: ‘Any allegations and complaints are treated seriously and investigated in line with the party’s processes.’