Will Help 25 Pak Hindu Refugees Resettle In Muzaffarnagar: BJP Leader

Vikram Saini informed reporters that he gave 5 of them Rs 5,000 every as help

Muzaffarnagar:

A BJP MLA has stated he would facilitate the resettlement of 25 Hindu Pakistani refugees in Kawal village right here and has given monetary help to 5 of them

The 25 Hindu Pakistanis live in a refugee camp within the nationwide capital.

5 of the refugees, who had come to India after allegedly dealing with spiritual persecution in Pakistan, on Saturday met Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini.

After the assembly, Mr Saini informed reporters that he gave 5 of them Rs 5,000 every as help and likewise assured them that he’ll facilitate their resettlement in Kawal village.

Mr Saini is an accused within the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Three youths had been killed in Kawal village following which riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas, claiming 60 lives and displacing over 40,000 folks.