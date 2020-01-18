will.i.am breaks The Voice UK rules after contestant forgets lyrics

A golden rule for The Voice UK coaches throughout auditions: if no one turns their chair, not one of the panel can communicate to the upset singer. Nicely, besides for those who’re will.i.am, apparently.

Though the Black Eyed Peas frontman has typically adopted the rule because it was launched in 2017, the rapper broke it through the newest episode after a memorable efficiency from grime artist AK.

Making a powerful begin on stage with a rap set to Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger, the builder quickly forgot the lyrics, leaving an extended awkward pause earlier than recovering. And whereas not one of the coaches – will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor – turned their chairs, will.i.am ran over to AK after the music had completed.

“What happened out there?” Will requested the 24-year-old contestant.

“I was so ready and I was practising so much,” AK replied. “As soon as I missed one bit, I was trying to catch it. I knew when the break came I was going to hit it even harder and make someone turn. But it is what it is.”

After hugging AK goodbye, Will instructed his fellow coaches: “We saw someone stumble, fall, and then get up.”

“We’ve all been there as artists and it’s not nice to make those mistakes,” Olly mentioned. “He can now learn from that mistake for the next time he performs.”

“That used to happen to me,” added Meghan. “If I messed up one little thing, I’d freak myself out and mess up the rest of the song.”

Though AK received’t have one other likelihood to impress the coaches in subsequent week’s episode, there are nonetheless loads of acts set to sing for a spot within the competitors. And, hopefully, most of them will bear in mind all their lyrics.

The Voice UK is on eight.30pm Saturday, ITV