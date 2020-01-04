Will Implement Delhi Government’s Initiatives In Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at present mentioned he was impressed with Delhi state authorities’s initiatives in schooling and well being sectors and was impressed to implement related programmes in his state.

Mr Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal within the nationwide capital on Friday and mentioned the Aam Aadmi Social gathering authorities’s initiatives.

“It was a pleasure to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand,” Mr Soren wrote on Twitter.

Mr Soren was sworn in because the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29.