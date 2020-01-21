Will Implement ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ By June 1: Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan stated ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme might be applied by June 1 within the nation.

Patna:

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday introduced that the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme might be applied by June 1 throughout the nation.

“We will implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using the same ration card,” stated Mr Paswan whereas chatting with the reporters.

Earlier on January 1, Mr Paswan had stated that this facility has been began in 12 states within the nation on the primary day of the New Yr.

Below this facility, the beneficiaries of the general public distribution of those states can get their share of rations in any of the 12 states wherein they’re residing, based on the Union Minister for Meals and Public Distribution.

Earlier on December three, Mr Paswan had introduced that the ‘One Nation, One Ration card’ system might be ”applied with out fail in the complete nation” by June 30, 2020.