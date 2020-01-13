“Will Levy Token Charge Of Re 1 For Water, Power Supply To Poor”: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma stated the token cost shall be to honour the “self respect” of Delhi residents.

New Delhi:

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday stated his celebration will levy a token cost of Re 1 for water and energy provide to poor folks within the metropolis, if it wins the upcoming meeting polls.

Slamming Kejriwal authorities’s free water and energy provide scheme, the West Delhi MP stated the token cost shall be to honour the “self respect” of the residents of Delhi.

Mr Verma stated he has conveyed his suggestion to the celebration’s manifesto committee and it could possibly be one of many ballot guarantees of BJP for the meeting elections slated to happen on February eight.