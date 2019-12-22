Will Move Court To Get Clarification On Arrest Warrant: Shashi Tharoor

Arrest warrant was issued to Shashi Tharoor on December 21.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress Chief Shashi Tharoor on Sunday stated he would transfer courtroom to get clarification concerning the information of an arrest warrant issued in opposition to him in a defamation case filed by a lawyer for allegedly defaming Hindu ladies in his guide “The Great Indian Novel” penned in 1989.

The arrest warrant was issued in opposition to the Thiruvananthapuram MP on December 21 after he failed to look earlier than the Extra Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace in a defamation case, the complainant, advocate Sandhya, advised PTI.

“He had made a defamatory statement against Nair women in his book “the Nice Indian Novel”.

Mr Tharoor Sunday clarified it by his official Twitter deal with that he has highest respect for the judiciary and no contempt of courtroom was supposed.

He additionally posted the picture of the summons he acquired, which didn’t specify the date for his look in courtroom. “Many have requested about media stories regarding a case filed by a BJP Mahila Morcha lawyer,a few line in my 30-yr-old #GreatIndianNovel. I’ve the best respect for the judiciary& no contempt of courtroom was supposed. As could also be seen (hooked up) I recd a summons w/no date specified,” the tweet learn.

“Accordingly the lawyer inquired with the courtroom and was advised this was an inadvertent clerical error & a recent summons could be issued.We’re nonetheless awaiting summons however noticed information of the arrest warrant as a substitute. We’ll strategy the honble courtroom Monday to make clear,” Mr Tharoor tweeted.

Hiss workplace had on Saturday clarified that that they had not acquired any arrest warrant and the summons which they acquired was with out a date for his look.

The workplace of the Thiruvananthapuram MP got here to know concerning the warrant by media stories. “The Great Indian Novel”, first revealed in 1989, is a satirical novel by Mr Tharoor.

The fictional work is a narrative set within the context of Indian Independence motion, recast from the story of Mahabharata, the Indian epic.