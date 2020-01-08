Will Narendra Modi replace Deepika with Kangana as ambassador of Bharat ki Laxmi?

Deepika and Karan teamed up for a brand new challenge













Many individuals throughout the nation are upset with Deepika Padukone displaying solidarity with the JNU college students. A few of them requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interchange her with Kangana Ranaut because the model ambassador of Bharat Ki Laxmi (Lakshmi) scheme.

Deepika Padukone was in Delhi to advertise her movie Chhapaak when she visited Sabarmati T-Level within the Jawaharlal Nehru College to point out her solidarity with the scholars. However her help instantly picked up the fireplace with many beginning debating about it. Inside no time, hashtags like #boycottchhapaak, #IsupportDeepika #IstandbyDeepika began trending and creating ripples on social media.

PM Modi’s new initiative Bharat Ki Laxmi

It’s recognized that PM Narendra Modi had talked about his new initiative Bharat Ki Laxmi in his radio program – Mann Ki Baat in September 2019. He selected Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu as a model ambassador this motion. The 2 are hottest ladies, which stand inspiration to thousands and thousands throughout the nation.

Deepika Padukone exhibits her soliderity with JNU college students’ protestTwitter

Now, a piece of right-wing folks, who had been very livid with Deepika Padukone, is making a loopy urge to Narendra Modi. They stated that the actress stands with antinationalist Kanhaiya Kumar. She ought to be instantly eliminated because the ambassador of Bharat Ki Laxmi, as she doesn’t deserve it. They requested the Prime Minister to interchange her with Kangana Ranaut, who is an ideal match for it.

दीक्षा पाण्डेय @Dikshapandey22

Final Evening #DeepikaPadukone stand with Antinationalist Kanhaiya in JNU Deepika is the Model Ambassador Of Bharat Ki Laxmi Program I request to @narendramodi as a substitute of Deepika please make Kangana Ranaut to the model ambassador of Bharat ki Lakshmi program #boycottchhapaak

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

Antima @Antima16446730

#boycottchhapaak Final Evening #DeepikaPadukone stand with Antinationalist Kanhaiya in JNU Deepika is the Model Ambassador Of Bharat Ki Laxmi Program I request to @narendramodi as a substitute of Deepika please make Kangana Ranaut to the model ambassador of Bharat ki Lakshmi program

That is very proper suggestion for making kangana as model ambassador of bharat ki lakshmi program #Bycott_Chhapaak

sameer @iam_smirza

Pricey sir @narendramodi Deepika Padukone ought to be faraway from Bharat ki Lakshmi and Kangana Ranaut ought to be changed. Thanks

ANAND KUMAR PATHAK @pathakanand76

@narendramodi expensive sir kindly request you to kangana is the most effective particular person for bharat ki laxmi program model ambassador please assist hindu as Hindu

Ashwani @Ashuu22

Bharat ki laxmi???? Dimag he ki nahi?? What truly she did for our nation for this tag?? She is going to see our like to Nation now.

However the left-wing folks known as their act as hypocrisy. They stated Narendra Modi himself praised Deepika Padukone, however now his followers are degrading and trolling the actress. A netizen named Ramakanta Das tweeted, “Deepika once hailed by PM as epitome of #BharatKiLaxmi is now being labelled by “Bhakts” as Bharat Birodhi, Tukde tukde gang supporter and anti-national… Hypocrisy at its peak.”