Will Not Allow Amit Shah Out Of Airport When He Visits Kolkata: Bengal Minister

Kolkata:

West Bengal Minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday mentioned House Minister Amit Shah won’t be allowed out of the airport every time he visits town, if the

Citizenship Modification Act will not be instantly withdrawn.

Mr Chowdhury mentioned the contentious regulation is in opposition to humanity.

“We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he mentioned at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally in opposition to the CAA.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh advised PTI that Mr Chowdhury has made such “provocative comments” prior to now, too, with the “tacit support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

“How can a state minister issue such a threat? If they (Shah, PM Narendra Modi) are stopped from moving around in the city, then imagine the situation of others who don’t share its (Trinamool Congress) views? Stop playing with fire,” Mr Ghosh mentioned.

The state’s library service minister claimed that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind”s motion could be democratic and peaceable.

“We don’t believe in violent protests, but we will certainly oppose CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) tooth and nail,” he mentioned.

The minister mentioned the BJP has already been rejected by the individuals.

“Just look at the ongoing protests all over the country, including in Kolkata,” he mentioned.

Mr Chowdhury, who addressed the rally at Rani Rasmoni Avenue, mentioned the “56-inch chest” of PM Narendra Modi has let down the individuals of the nation, as he’s “pursuing the politics of hatred and division”.

“What they (Modi and Shah) are doing is thrusting one agenda after another on the people. They don’t believe in discussion, they don’t believe in dialogue,” he mentioned.