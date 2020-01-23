Will not be making Bollywood films, says Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu at pre-release occasion of Sarileru Nekevaru.PR Handout

Actor Mahesh Babu is basking on the success of his newest movie Sarileru Nekevaru, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. With Rashmika Mandanna, Vijaayshanti, Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh and others in key roles, the movie which launched on the Sankranti eve is doing rather well on the field workplace.

Success celebrations of the movie are happening at an enormous scale and the makers, as a part of the celebrations, the staff of the movie, Mahesh Babu, Vijayahsanti and Anil Ravipudi have met the troopers of the nation and had a candid dialog with them. The troopers, and the staff of the movie, spoke concerning the significance of troopers and in addition, that they had a one on one with one another.

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

As part of this dialog, one of many troopers had requested Mahesh Babu once they would get to see him in a Bollywood film and the actor stated, “I will never make a film in any other language. I am not interested in Bollywood or Hollywood. Even when I am 100 years old, I will be making Telugu films only. I am a Telugu speaking person and I love Telugu cinema. So all I want to do is make Telugu films.”

Earlier too, there have been numerous rumours that Mahesh can be making his Bollywood debut. Many occasions, the actor selected to not reply questions associated to his Bollywood and Hollywood initiatives. However lastly, he selected to reply and provides a readability that he will not be doing movies in different languages. So this offers a readability to all these filmmakers who’re planning to make movies with him in different languages.