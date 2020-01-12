Will Not Comment On PM’s Remarks On Citizenship Law: Ramakrishna Mission

PM Modi mentioned part of the youth was being misguided in regards to the CAA

Belur:

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Citizenship (Modification) Act, contending that it was a strictly apolitical physique which didn’t reply to “ephemeral” calls.

The prime minister, throughout his handle from Belur Math – the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission – had mentioned that the brand new regulation wouldn’t take away anyone’s citizenship. PM Modi additionally mentioned part of the youth was being misguided in regards to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA).

Addressing a press meet, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission common secretary, mentioned, “The organisation will not comment on the prime minister’s speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls.”

He mentioned the mission believed in inclusivity.

“We’re an inclusive group, which has monks from Hindu, Islam and Christian communities. We reside like brothers of the identical dad and mom.

“To us, Narendra Modi is the chief of India and Mamata Banerjee the chief of West Bengal,” Swami Suvirananda added.