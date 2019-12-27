Will Not Do Anything Which May Put “People In Trouble”: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee mentioned she is not going to going to do something which can put individuals in bother.

Kolkata:

Accusing the BJP-led NDA authorities of getting tinkered with the legislation associated to the Nationwide Inhabitants Register train, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mentioned her authorities stayed the work for updating it as she didn’t wish to do something that would put individuals in bother.

“I had mentioned we are going to perform the NPR train. I genuinely believed it was a part of Census. It might be wanted for ration card, or for the sake of storing the data and so on.

“However then I noticed the legislation involved has been amended. Then why ought to I do it?” Ms Banerjee mentioned at an official programme in Naihati of North 24 Parganas district.

On December 16, the state authorities stayed the continuing work for making ready and updating the NPR in opposition to the backdrop of virulent protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation.

Within the order, the federal government requested the Commissioners of Howrah and Kolkata Municipal Company and the District Magistrates to remain “all actions” associated to the NPR.

The directive was issued by the Extra Secretary, Residence and Hill Affairs Division.

Explaining the federal government motion, Ms Banerjee mentioned: “I’m not going to do something which can put individuals in bother. My celebration and my authorities can also be not going to do any such factor.

“We will help the government, as much as we can. Why should we snatch the rights from people?”.

The Left, which has hit the streets in protest in opposition to the NRC and CAA, had additionally educated its weapons on the NPR train within the state, and demanded or not it’s stopped forthwith. The Left events had been attacking Ms Banerjee and her authorities on the NPR train, claiming it was linked to the NRC.