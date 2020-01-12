Will Obey Congress Order On Citizenship Law: Sushilkumar Shinde

“Maharashtra too will follow the decision of the Congress leadership,” Sushilkumar Shinde stated.

Mumbai:

Senior Congress chief and former Union Residence minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Sunday stated the Congress will comply with its excessive command’s directive to not implement the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) in states dominated by the social gathering.

He was replying to a question in Osmanabad in Maharashtra on the Congress’ stand of not implementing CAA in states the place it has a authorities.

“Maharashtra too will follow the decision of the Congress leadership,” he stated.

Earlier within the day, state Residence minister Anil Deshmukh and Vitality minister Nitin Raut had made related statements whereas participating in an anti-CAA rally in Nagpur.

The Centre had issued a gazette notification asserting that the CAA, beneath which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan might be given Indian citizenship, will come into drive from January 10.

The CAA was handed by Parliament on December 11. The Congress is among the constituents within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities, which additionally contains the Shiv Sena and the NCP.