Will Ospreay Confirms Injury

Will Ospreay gave it his all at Wrestle Kingdom 14, however he didn’t achieve profitable his match towards Hiromu Takahashi. He additionally skilled an unlucky harm within the course of.

There have been studies following NJPW’s largest occasion of the yr that Ospreay broke his heel. The Aerial Murderer has now confirmed this harm to Wrestling Inc.

Regardless of having a damaged heel, Ospreay nonetheless labored the Melbourne Championship Wrestling occasion final night time. He defeated Dowie James on the present and gave him a ton of credit score for being a troublesome opponent.

Hopefully, Will Ospreay can get some relaxation and heel up his harm. He simply couldn’t preserve from working the MCW occasion in entrance of these passionate followers.