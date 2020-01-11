News TV SHOWS

Will Ospreay Confirms Injury

January 11, 2020
Will Ospreay gave it his all at Wrestle Kingdom 14, however he didn’t achieve profitable his match towards Hiromu Takahashi. He additionally skilled an unlucky harm within the course of.

There have been studies following NJPW’s largest occasion of the yr that Ospreay broke his heel. The Aerial Murderer has now confirmed this harm to Wrestling Inc.

Regardless of having a damaged heel, Ospreay nonetheless labored the Melbourne Championship Wrestling occasion final night time. He defeated Dowie James on the present and gave him a ton of credit score for being a troublesome opponent.

Hopefully, Will Ospreay can get some relaxation and heel up his harm. He simply couldn’t preserve from working the MCW occasion in entrance of these passionate followers.

Each wrestler has a spot that they’ll escape too and neglect every little thing and simply let unfastened. Mine is the Australian Wrestling scene.

MCW is my simply my place.

Thanks all for the love a assist you might be all unimaginable followers.

Dowie is a prick, however a rattling good one. pic.twitter.com/y4o3C8VlWx

— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 11, 2020



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

