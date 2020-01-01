“Will Pay Myself”: Scooter Owner On Challan After Priyanka Gandhi’s Ride

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated she was pressured to experience on a scooter after police stopped her automobile.

Lucknow:

Rajdeep Singh, the proprietor of the scooter on which Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat pillion on December 28 in Lucknow, stated: “I will myself pay the challan amount of Rs 6,300.”

A challan was issued in opposition to Rajdeep Singh whose scooter was pushed by Congress chief Dheeraj Gurjar to succeed in the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act final week. Through the experience, each Dheeraj Gurjar and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been seen not sporting helmets.

“I was going towards Polytechnic crossing when I saw Priyanka and Dheeraj Gurjar. Dheeraj requested for my scooter because Priyanka belongs to such a big family. I could not refuse to give her my vehicle,” Rajdeep Singh instructed ANI.

He continued, “On December 29, I got to know about challan from the news. The challan amount was Rs 6,300. I will pay challan amount myself. I cannot take the challan amount from Priyanka or Congress.”

On Saturday, after the police tried to cease her, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode pillion on the get together employee’s scooter to succeed in the previous IPS officer’s residence, the place she met his relations.