Will Provide “Pucca” Houses To Unauthorised Colony Residents: Congress

Subhash Chopra alleged that though flats have been constructed in Kalkaji, AAP didn’t allot them.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Congress on Thursday mentioned it’s going to present “pucca” homes to the residents of slum areas throughout the nationwide capital if the get together is voted to energy within the upcoming Meeting elections.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra mentioned the get together will implement the “Kalkaji Model” underneath which “swanky flats” with fashionable services have been constructed within the space for the dwellers of ”jhuggi-jhopri” (JJ) cluster underneath in-situ rehabilitation coverage.

Mr Chopra mentioned it was the Congress authorities which first launched the in-situ coverage.

He alleged that though flats have been constructed in Kalkaji, the AAP authorities didn’t allot them.

The Congress will present “pucca” homes to the residents of JJ Clusters throughout the town after coming to energy, Mr Chopra mentioned.

Delhi meeting elections will likely be held on February eight and outcomes will likely be declared on February 11.